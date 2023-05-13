(KRON) — Four people were injured after four separate shootings overnight in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) confirmed to KRON4. The shootings happened within approximately a one-hour span between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Shooting 1

Just after 2 a.m., OPD officers responded to a shooting on the 1400 block of 34th Avenue. A victim was found with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Shooting 2

This was another shooting that happened just after 2 a.m. on the 7600 block of Holly Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim who suffered at least one gunshot wound, according to OPD. As of Saturday morning, the unidentified victim is listed in stable condition.

Shooting 1 and Shooting 2 happened approximately 8 miles from each other.

Shooting 3

Around 2:45, OPD officers responded to a shooting that happened on the 1600 block of 85th Avenue. One victim was reported to be injured from at least one gunshot wound; that person is listed in stable condition.

The 7600 block of Holly Street and the 1600 block of 85th Avenue are roughly half a mile apart.

Shooting 4

OPD respond to a shooting and found a victim with injuries from at least one gunshot wound on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue around 3:15 a.m., the department confirmed to KRON4. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting did not happen on the 1500 block of 8th Avenue, OPD said.

It is unknown at this time where specifically the shooting happened. Citizen App video (below) shows the scene of officers responding to the shooting that happened after 3 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, none of these shootings are deemed to be connected, according to OPD. No arrests have been made in any of the four shootings.