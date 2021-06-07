4 injured in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Witnesses say four people were injured in an overnight shooting in Oakland.

The four were taken to the hospital after the shooting on Ygnacio Ave on Sunday night.

KRON4 has reached out to police for more information.

