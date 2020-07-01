4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, EB lanes blocked

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol – Golden Gate Division.
The shooting happened near 106th Avenue.
The Oakland Police Department says four victims were injured in the shooting.
All lanes of eastbound I-580 are blocked at this time and drivers should expect delays.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
Check back for updates as this is developing.
