4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, EB lanes blocked

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol – Golden Gate Division.

The shooting happened near 106th Avenue.

The Oakland Police Department says four victims were injured in the shooting.

All lanes of eastbound I-580 are blocked at this time and drivers should expect delays.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Check back for updates as this is developing.

