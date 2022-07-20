The Dick’s Sporting Goods signage is seen at their store on March 26, 2020 in Melville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Daly City Police Department announced in a press release that it arrested four juveniles for shoplifting at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Wednesday. DCPD said a store employee recognized the suspects and their vehicle as the same group that committed the same crime two days earlier.

The suspects committed the shoplifting, which police described as a “grab and run,” at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. They were wearing ski masks and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, police said.

DCPD officers found the suspect vehicle going eastbound on Interstate-80 near 7th Street. After a brief pursuit, police said the vehicle became disabled and the suspects tried to flee on foot.

Three suspects were arrested immediately and the fourth was found in a nearby parking garage. Police recovered nearly $2,000 in merchandise.

The four suspects are all facing multiple felony charges. Because they are juveniles, police did not release their identities.