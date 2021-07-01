4 killed by gunfire, homicides rise to 65 in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) – Three men were killed over the weekend and another died last week from wounds suffered earlier this month in Oakland, police said.

As of Wednesday morning, 65 people had been slain in Oakland this year — about one about every three days, according to police.

The latest killing was about 11 p.m. Saturday when a Stockton man died of gunshot wounds he suffered in the 6200 block of Hayes Street, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and died at Highland Hospital. On Friday about 11 p.m., officers were sent to investigate reports of gunfire in the 5400 block of Bancroft Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived, citizens flagged them down and told them an Oakland man was suffering from multiple bullets wounds behind 5477 Bancroft Ave., police said.

The man died there, according to police. At 3 p.m. Friday, officers were flagged down by citizens who said a person had been shot in the 2200 block of Chestnut Street, police said.

Officers responded and found a San Leandro man had been shot multiple times.

He died at the scene, police said. On Thursday, an Oakland man died at Highland Hospital from injuries suffered in a shooting June 16 in the 600 block of 23rd Street.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims right now, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

Each killing is under investigation by police. Anyone with information can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.