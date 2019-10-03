4 killed in wrong-way crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving a taxi in San Francisco early Thursday.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. just north of Candlestick Point and south of Third Street.

Officials said a woman in her 30’s was driving her Volkswagen was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Candlestick Park off-ramp and that the two-car crash happened at Paul Avenue.

Authorities said the woman crashed into a taxi that had three people inside – a driver and two passengers picked up from the San Francisco airport.

The woman in the Volkswagen as well as the male taxi driver in his 60’s and the man and woman all died at the scene.

All lanes were closed during the investigation but as of 7 a.m. have reopened to traffic.

Latest News Headlines: