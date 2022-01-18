4 lucky million-dollar lottery scratchers bought in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A lucky few are raking in some serious dough after striking it big with California Lottery Scratchers.

Four lucky Scratchers were purchased in the Bay Area, according to California Lottery.

Kevin Ghee scored his $1 million prize on a Monopoly Scratchers ticket he bought at Adobe Beverage and Deli in Petaluma.

“My change was one penny and when the clerk handed it to me, he said, ‘Here’s your lucky penny,’ and that’s what I scratched my ticket with,” Ghee told Lottery officials.

He said he plans on buying his family a house, starting college funds for his kids, and investing the rest, according to the Lottery.

Two winning tickets were purchased in Napa. Alexander Martinez won his $1 million prize on a Plus the Money Scratcher he bought at Lucky store on Trancas Street, and Florita Alvarez won $750,000 from a Mystery Crossword Scratchers ticket she bought at Browns Valley Chevron on First Street.

In Santa Clara County, Jose Zayala Jr. won a million dollars on a Red Hot 10’s Scratchers ticket he bought at Chevron on North First Street in San Jose.

Two other winning tickets were purchased in Sutter County and Mendocino County.