4 men arrested in deadly Orinda Halloween shooting freed

ORINDA (AP) – Four of five men arrested in connection with a shooting that killed five people at a Halloween party have been freed from custody after prosecutors declined to file criminal charges.

The Contra Costa County district attorney’s office announced it wasn’t charging the five men before the Monday deadline expired but charges could be filed later if more evidence is received.

The men were arrested Thursday.

Jail records Monday night showed that four of the men were no longer in custody.

Authorities say rival gang members and people armed with guns were among about 100 people at an Oct. 31 party at an Airbnb rental home in Orinda.

