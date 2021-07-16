4 men found with guns, gloves and ski mask in Santa Rosa: police

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Santa Rosa said they stopped four men overnight who had some suspicious items in their car.

According to officers, they stopped a car for a vehicle code violation around 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Corby Avenue and Peach Avenue. Police said they saw a gun at the feet of one of the passengers.

That’s when the officers said they detained the suspects in handcuffs and searched the car. They had three guns with full magazines, as well as latex gloves and face coverings, plus a ski mask, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The men were identified by police as San Francisco-area residents Kevin Lindsey, Jahrel Johnson, Colvin Gilliam and Aiden Loveless.

They are charged facing several firearm related charges, as well as “receive known stolen property,” the news release said.