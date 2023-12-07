(KRON) — A 4-month-old baby died at a Sunnyvale daycare Wednesday, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety confirmed. Sunnyvale DPS Patrol and Fire personnel responded at approximately 3:53 p.m. to a licensed daycare facility located at 1220 Vienna Drive on a report of a 4-month-old baby not breathing.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and began initiating lifesaving measures, police said. Despite these efforts, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

In keeping with Santa Clara County protocol, the incident is being investigated by the SDPS Investigations United and the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.