4-month-old puppy stolen from car near Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Have you seen “Scruggs”?

The 4-month-old Maltese was stolen from a car near Union Square on Monday.

And although San Francisco police arrested the suspect in the case, the 12-pound pup is still missing.

The victim, a 23-yea-old Los Gatos resident told officers he parked his Subaru SUV around 10 a.m. and left Scruggs inside. About 30 minutes later, he returned to his car and realized someone had stolen the dog.

After investigating and looking through surveillance video, the suspect was identified as 43-year-old Viengphet Sasone.

Our #sfpd Investigations & patrol worked together to locate & arrest the Suspect in this case. On 2/22 S broke into victim's car near Union Square & took "Scruggs". Scruggs is a 4-month old Maltese, 12 lbs, wearing a pink sweater & blk/blu harness. Still missing! pic.twitter.com/X0fE4J8Z3o — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) February 26, 2021

On Thursday, SFPD officers took Sasone into custody on the 500 block of Mason Street. Sasone refused to tell investigators where Scruggs was at.

Sasone was later booked into the SF County Jail on the following charges: auto burglary, 2nd degree, possession of burglar tools and a probation violation.

SFPD is now asking the public for help in location Scruggs. He is a white, Maltese puppy, weighing about 12 pounds and was last seen wearing a pink and blue leash/harness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.