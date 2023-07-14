(KRON) — Four teenagers from Nevada were arrested in Palo Alto early Thursday morning after crashing their stolen car into a patrol vehicle and leading an officer on a pursuit, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2017 Kia Rio for a moving violation. The officer began to position his patrol car behind the Kia after the car pulled over into a cul-de-sac near Ross Road and Nathan Way, police said.

The driver collided with the front of the patrol car while attempting to make a U-turn and fled the scene down Ross Road to East Meadow Drive. The suspect vehicle struck a raised curb and signal pole as it attempted to make a right turn onto Alma Street, Palo Alto police said.

Police took all four teenagers into custody without incident. Two of the teens were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police later learned the teens had run away from a group home in Nevada on July 8 and had been driving a stolen car out of Nye County.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The 15-year-old driver was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, evading police and possession of stolen property. The three passengers, two 13-year-olds and one 14-year-old, were arrested for possession of stolen property, police said.

All four teens were taken to the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.