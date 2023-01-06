SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people were taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department told KRON4. The incident happened around 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw four victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries; their respective conditions are unknown at this time.

SFPD did not make any arrests or provide information about the potential suspects. The 600 block of Valencia Street is located about two blocks from the 16th Street Mission BART station.

SFPD says if you have information about this incident, call 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”