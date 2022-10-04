SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four people and two dogs after their boat began sinking one mile off of Point San Pablo in the San Francisco Bay.

On Friday night, U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders were notified that a boat was taking on water off the coast of Richmond and there were passengers onboard.

The Coast Guard’s water rescue crew arrived on scene around 9:55 p.m. and reported they were unable to reach the boat because of the shallow water concerns.

A helicopter crew arrived on scene around 10 p.m. and deployed a rescue swimmer into the water. The aircrew performed multiple hoists during two separate trips to rescue all four passengers and dogs from the boat.

None of the victims were seriously injured.