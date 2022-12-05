SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Michelin Guide released its 2022 edition on Monday, and 89 California restaurants received a star. Eighteen of those restaurants were given a star for the first time, and four of those are in San Francisco.

Nisei, located at 2316 Polk Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood, serves Japanese/contemporary cuisine. The restaurant describes itself as a testament to its chef’s Japanese-American heritage.

Osito, which means “little bear,” sports a multi-course tasting menu and is located in the Mission District at 2875 18th Street. Michelin described it as a “rustic, lodge-like spot where live-fire cooking takes center stage.”

San Ho Won is located a stone’s throw away from Osito at 2170 Bryant Street. The restaurant opened in the fall of 2021 and has quickly gained a reputation for serving elite Korean food.

Ssal, another Korean restaurant, is run by chefs who wanted to fill what they saw as a void in San Francisco’s Korean restaurant scene, according to Michelin. The restaurant is located at 2226 Polk Street in Russian Hill.

Each of the first-time Michelin-star Bay Area restaurants received one star. The Michelin star system, which was created in 1931, gives one star for “high-quality cooking,” two for “excellent cuisine” and three for “exceptional cuisine.”

There are many other restaurants in the Bay Area that earned Michelin stars before 2022 and remained on the list. Just seven California establishments received three stars, and six are in the Bay Area — three in San Francisco, one in Los Gatos, one in Yountville, and one in Healdsburg. For the full list, click HERE.