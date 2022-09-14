OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Four people were shot in Oakland on Tuesday night, law enforcement confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. “During the incident, two vehicles collided with one another, before colliding into multiple parked vehicles,” Oakland police told KRON4 News.

When officers got there, two Oakland residents were found struck by gunfire. Subsequently, another Oakland resident and a Richmond resident checked-in to a local hospital saying they were “also struck by gunfire.”

There were several ShotSpotter activations, police stated.

“A Felony Assault callout was initiated, and Oakland Police investigators responded for the follow-up investigation,” police concluded. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.”