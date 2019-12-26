4 shot, including teen boy, at Oakland holiday party

OAKLAND (KRON) – Four people were shot at a holiday party in Oakland.

It happened Wednesday night at a home in the 2100 block of 34th Avenue.

Police described the victims as a 15-year-old boy, 27-year-old man, 28-year-old man, and 29-year-old woman.

All four victims were taken to various hospitals and all are in stable condition as of Thursday morning.

No other details on the shooting were immediately released.

