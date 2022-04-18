SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are investigating a stabbing spree that hit the Tenderloin early Easter Sunday morning.

At 5:25 a.m., officers responded to Hyde and Eddy streets, where they located four victims who stated that a man approached them pulled out a knife and stabbed them, according to a press release.

Medics were subsequently called to the scene, who transported the victims to the hospital. One had life threatening injuries and three sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.