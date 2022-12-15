Over $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen this week at South Shore Shopping Center (Alameda Police Department).

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were linked to a report of retail theft Tuesday night at South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda Police Department announced on Facebook. Around 7 p.m., four individuals exited a store at the shopping center and were stopped by police.

An investigation revealed that over $1,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. Alameda police determined the theft was connected to a Fremont grand theft case.

The items stolen (pictured above) include packages of medicine and various fragrance bottles. Police said other businesses in the Bay Area were also victims of this theft; the items from those businesses are in the process of being returned.

Also in the East Bay, three suspects stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a Pleasanton shopping center, KRON4 reported last week. The three suspects were traveling from Southern California and booked into jail for grand theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and organized retail theft.