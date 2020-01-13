4 suspects arrested after grab and run theft at Palo Alto Macy’s

PALO ALTO (KRON) – Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a grab and run theft at Macy’s in Palo Alto on Sunday afternoon, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Police were informed of the theft around 3:48 p.m. on Sunday at the Macy’s located at 180 El Camino Real in the Stanford Shopping Center.

A witness told investigators that four women stole ‘armloads of clothing and shoes.’

Authorities say the witness took a video of the incident and followed the suspects.

The witness was kicked in the butt by one of the suspects who lunged at her for recording, according to police. The witness was not injured.

Some of the stolen items were dropped as the suspects fled the scene in a car.

The witness called police after following the suspects into the parking lot.

Officers tracked down a car with a matching description on University Avenue and Donohoe Street in East Palo Alto.

Police found the suspects and stolen items worth more than $5,000 inside.

An investigation determined that the women stole the items with intentions of selling them.

The suspects, identified as 28-year-old Nicole Schrell Garner, 19-year-old Destiny Faith Shepard, 19-year-old Haley Cheri King, and 19-year-old Janera Antonette Fraser, were arrested and connected to other thefts.

The four suspects were booked at the San Jose Main Jail for organized retail theft, grand theft, and possession of the stolen property.

Fraser is also facing a battery charge for kicking the witness.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to contact them at (650) 329-2413 if you have any information.