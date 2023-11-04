(KRON) – The Santa Clara Police Department and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) arrested four suspects for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors on Nov. 3.

SCPD and ABC agents conducted a decoy shoulder tap operation, which targets adults who purchase alcohol for persons under the age of 21.

The operation was at three locations throughout Santa Clara.

“Underage drinking harms our community. Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer,” said Chief of Police, Pat Nikolai.

If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for an underage person, the adult can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Furnishing alcohol to a minor has a penalty of a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.