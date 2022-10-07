CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested Thursday in connection to a Sept. 28 carjacking of an elderly couple at the Antioch BART station, the BART Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Police said the same suspects were involved in a fight Thursday on an Antioch-bound train at the Walnut Creek station.

The four suspects are two females and two males: one female adult and the other three are juveniles. Their identities or where they are from were not released by police.

BART said images captured by surveillance cameras at the station helped play a vital role in catching the suspects. As of Friday evening, BART police is not releasing the surveillance images of the four suspects.