SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four suspects in a deadly April shooting in North Beach earlier this year were arrested Wednesday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting in the area of Grant and Columbus avenues just before 11 p.m. on April 23.

At the scene, officers found the victim, 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Two additional shooting victims, described as 24-year-old males from Sacramento County, were found nearby. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other victims were privately transported to the hospital. They also had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation into the shooting was led by the SFPD Homicide Detail with assistance from the SFPD Community Violence Reduction Team. The investigation led to suspects being identified as:

Jeremiah Thomas, 21, of Suisun City

Malachi Lefiti, 22, of Oakland

Marilyn Sahagun-Lopez, 20, of Oakland

Nikeosi Jackson, 22, of San Francisco

Investigators developed probable cause to obtain search and arrest warrants for all four suspects.

On July 18, SFPD investigators with the assistance of the Oakland Police Department and the Solano County Sheriff’s Department Special Weapons and Tactics Unit served the warrants in San Francisco, Oakland, Suisun City and Roseville.

Thomas was arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail. He was booked for homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, conspiracy, and criminal street gang activities.

Lefiti was arrested and taken to SF County Jail. He was booked on the same charges as Thomas.

Sahagun-Lopez was also arrested and taken to SF County Jail. She was charged with homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, conspiracy, and gang conspiracy.

Jackson was arrested and taken to SF County Jail. He was booked on the same charges as Lefiti and Thomas and for additional charges that included an active and outstanding warrant out of Contra Costa County, and another warrant out of San Mateo County. Both of those warrants were related to firearms charges.

While arrests have been made, police say the investigation remains ongoing.