(KRON) — Five people, including four teenagers, were rescued Sunday afternoon after they were pulled out by a strong rip current, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

One rescuer paddled into the water and pulled two teenage girls back to shore after they began to drown underwater. Another rescuer pulled two teenage boys and an adult, who were also underwater, back to shore, SFFD said.

According to the fire department, the family did not require hospitalization.

“Swimming is strongly discouraged at Ocean Beach due to the dangerous rip currents. Wading to your knees is allowed, but please use extreme caution, as people have been swept out to sea in 3 feet of water, disappearing in seconds,” SFFD said.