SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four juvenile suspects were arrested in connection to a series of carjackings over Halloween weekend, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a press release. The first incident happened on Oct. 30 at around 8 p.m. and the second around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 31 — both carjackings involved firearms.

In the incident on Oct. 30, police said five male suspects approached a male victim at gunpoint near 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue in the Mission District. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s black sedan.

Less than 24 hours later, the second carjacking happened at Treasure Island and ended in a car chase in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

SFPD said four male suspects — standing near a black sedan a few parking spots away — approached a victim as he entered his silver sedan. The suspects brandished a number of firearms at the victim and fled the scene with the stolen car.

Officers then tried to conduct a high-risk felony stop near Cesar Chavez Street and Connecticut Street, approximately seven miles south of the carjacking. A car chase ensued when the suspects refused to stop, according to the release. Officers, in fear for the safety of the public, briefly stopped the vehicle pursuit when the suspect vehicle was traveling against traffic.

The car chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car in the area of the 900 block of Connecticut Street. After a foot chase, officers were able to detain the four suspects inside the car: two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys.

None of the suspects’ names were released due to their age. All four were booked into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on multiple charges each. For a list of the charges each suspect is facing, read the full press release from SFPD below.

The firearms and pellet airgun recovered by SFPD from this case are pictured above. The press release did not state if the stolen black sedan from the first carjacking was returned to the owner or recovered by police.