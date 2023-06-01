SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four teenagers were arrested on May 24 with five stolen catalytic converters, the San Francisco Police Department said Thursday. The suspects were arrested near I-280 after allegedly attempting to escape police.

SFPD was called to the 1900 block of Alemany Boulevard at about 2:23 p.m. for a reported catalytic converter theft. A black 4-door sedan was seen fleeing the area.

The suspect vehicle was spotted near Fulton Street and Pierce Street. Officers followed it through the city before conducting a traffic stop near Edinburgh Street and Persia Avenue.

The suspects fled, and the car was later found in the area of Cambridge Street and Stoneyford Avenue. Four suspects were later taken into custody near Alemany Boulevard and I-280 after a brief on-foot chase.

The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old from Fremont, a 17-year-old from San Francisco, a 15-year-old from Brentwood and a 17-year-old from Antioch. Police found three loaded guns, five catalytic converters, burglary tools, and other items that police said linked them to the burglaries.

Three of the suspects were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center, and the fourth was cited and released. The suspects were given various charges:

burglary

receiving stolen property

conspiracy

unlawful taking or driving of a vehicle

resisting arrest

minor in possession of a firearm

minor in possession of live ammunition

carrying a concealed firearm

carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony

carrying a loaded firearm in public

SFPD said the stolen catalytic converters were returned to their rightful owners.