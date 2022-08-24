OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Three men and a female victim suffered wounds in separate shootings since Sunday in Oakland, police said. The latest shooting occurred at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland. Police received an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system, and someone called to say a person was shot.

Officers responded and located the victim who was eventually taken to a hospital, according to police. Gunfire hit a man Monday in the 10300 block of International Boulevard. Police received reports of a shooting at 11:08 p.m., police said. The man was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Earlier Monday, a man was shot in West Oakland, according to police. Police received reports at 7:17 p.m. of a shooting in the 800 block of 31st Street, about two blocks from Hoover Elementary School. Again, the victim was taken to a hospital for medical care, police said.

A shooting Sunday wounded a man in 1600 block of 35th Avenue in East Oakland. Reports of the shooting came in at 3:38 p.m., according to police, who said the man was transported to hospital for treatment.

