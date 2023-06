(KRON) — A 4-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

The shooting happened on the 3400 block of 68th Avenue just before 9 p.m. The victim was located inside a home and taken to Highland Hospital.

The nature and circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, police said.

