MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A 4-year-old boy was sent home from his Mountain View school several days in a row for not wearing a mask, according to a letter acquired by KRON4 that was sent from his family’s lawyer to the school. In the letter, the attorney said that the boy was subjected to “bullying, discrimination and severe harassment” by Mountain View Whisman School District employees.

The boy, whose name KRON4 is withholding from this story, is a student at Theuerkauf Elementary School. His family’s attorney, Tracy Henderson, wrote the letter to the school’s principal.

Henderson’s letter said that the boy’s teacher sent him home “visibly disheveled and inconsolable by his mother for over two hours.” The teacher had “said nothing about any incidents,” the letter said.

“It is time to let parents decide what is best for their children in relation to COVID,” Henderson said.

MVWSD previously had a policy that required masking indoors for all students and staff. As of August 18, the school district changed the policy to make it recommended but not required. The incidents involving the young boy happened before the change was made.

Local COVID transmission rates dropped from “high” to “medium,” which spurred the change, according to MVWSD’s website. Masks are still required at large events and on buses.

In the letter, Henderson makes the case that there is no circumstance in which a child should be sent home due to masking rules. Henderson cited both state law, which struck down a mask requirement in schools on March 11, and Santa Clara County Department of Health guidance.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

“Tragically, instead of creating a learning environment where scholars thrive, educators… took it upon yourselves to act in the role of a health officers to ‘police’ students in regards to mask wearing,” the letter said.

KRON4 reached out to MVWSD for comment. We are awaiting a response.