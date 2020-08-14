4 years later, Berkeley family seeks justice in death of Terrence McCrary

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — “We do need some peace. We want to be able to have some closure, be able to do something with his legacy.”

A Berkeley family still seeking justice… four years later.

Tomorrow marks the fourth anniversary of Terrence McCrary’s death.

Terrance was shot and killed by a stray bullet while attending a party in Oakland near the 300 block of 15th street in 2016.

KRON4’s Taylor Bisacky returned to the scene with his family Thursday night.

Being back at area where Terrence lost his life four years ago on Friday makes his mom angry, she said, knowing that his killer is still out there — walking the streets freely.

“It’s very difficult for me to come on this street but I have to have strength and resilience because he would,” Florence McCrary said. “That’s the kind of person Terrance was.”

Friday marks four years since Florence McCrary lost her son, Terrence, at the location she now stands at with her husband Terrence Sr. and her daughter Erika.

Four years of waiting for justice that never came.

“I feel that it’s gotten harder because the desire for a mother to want to see justice served for injustice is extremely difficult,” she said.

Terrence was just 22-years-old at the time.

This was the scene that night on Aug. 14, 2016, when hundreds of people took cover after gunfire erupted at a birthday party near the 300 block of 15th street in Oakland.

“It marks extreme emotion,” she said. “He laid in the street here all night long after being hit by one bullet, a stray bullet at a party where they were celebrating a friend’s life and yet, he lost his.”

A second victim, Craig Fletcher-Cooks, also died.

Police say it all started from a confrontation between a group of men and Fletcher-Cooks after he stepped in to help his girlfriend.

A suspect, Otis Wyatt, now faces murder charges for Fletcher-Cooks death. But it’s still unclear who pulled the trigger for the bullet that struck McCrary.

To whoever did, his family has a message:

“I don’t know how you can sleep at night and know you took away a vibrant light that had so much life to live and so much to give,” Florence McCrary said. “And so if you know it was you, step up. Stand up, be a man about what it is you have done and hold yourself accountable… we need some peace.”

On Friday, Terrence’s family will visit his grave site at a local cemetery. They say four years is too long without any new information. They’re asking anyone who knows something to please contact the Oakland Police Department.

Latest News Headlines: