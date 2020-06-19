4 young victims who died after SUV plummeted off Carquinez Bridge identified

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a follow-up on the horrific crash on the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday night that left four young people dead.​

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke the mother of the pregnant driver who lost control.

“She is with our lord and savior, Jesus Christ, and that is what counts at the end of the day,” Veronica Martinez said.

​Still, Veronica Martinez says her 19-year-old daughter, Perla Navarro, of Richmond, was taken too soon.​

“The world lost someone that was going to make a difference with the youth,” she said.

Perla was behind the wheel Tuesday night when her car lost control on the Carquinez Bridge and flipped over the side, falling several hundred feet to the ground.​

The California Highway Patrol has yet to determine what caused the crash.​

Making matters worse, Perla was two months pregnant when she crashed. ​

She died before giving birth to what would have been her first born child.​

“That, I think, is the hardest part,” Veronica Martinez said. “We were so excited, making so many plans. She had just purchased a whole new bedroom set.”​

​21-year-old Christopher Mata of Rodeo, 19-year-old Kyle Erickson of Pittsburg and 22-year-old Cecilia Ayala of Hayward were all passengers in the vehicle and also died.​

Carrie King is an advanced placement art teacher at Mount Eden High School in Hayward. She says Ayala was a student of hers for three years.​

“She was just the light and it’s heartbreaking,” King said.

Cecilia, known as “CeeCee” to her friends and family, was most recently a performer at the Fusion Dance Project in Hayward.​

King kept some of the art work she made while in school.​

“Visual and performing arts really helped her out a lot,” King said. “I know she struggled with depression and she was kind of a troubled kid, and I know the arts really helped save her.”​

Perla Navarro’s mother says her daughter also struggled with and overcame depression, and planned on spending her life mentoring youth.​

A GoFundMe account has been created for both Perla and Christopher.

