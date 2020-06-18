4 young victims who died after SUV plummeted off Carquinez Bridge identified

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – All four of the victims who died when their car went over the side of the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday night have been identified.

They were 19-year-old Perla Navarro from Richmond, 19-year-old Kyle Erickson from Pittsburg, 21-year-old Christopher Mata from Rodeo, and 22-year-old Cecilia Ayala.

It’s unclear who was driving when their 2006 Infiniti SUV went off the bridge and hit an empty train car 200 feet below the bridge.

All four victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories: