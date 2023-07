(KRON) — Crews contained a vegetation fire that burned along Interstate 580 in Livermore on Saturday, according to fire officials.

The fire, which was originally started by a car, spread into nearby vegetation just before 7 p.m. and grew to 87 acres. Officials say wind helped the fire, located along Flynn and Carroll Roads, spread into more vegetation.

Freeway traffic was interrupted as a result of the fire, officials said. Cal Fire crews were able to contain the fire by 8:30 p.m.