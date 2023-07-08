SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are working to extinguish a grass fire Saturday afternoon in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. Forty firefighters are at the scene near Geneva Avenue and Moscow Street.

As of 5:30 p.m., SFFD said no structures are threatened, and there were no injuries. The fire is currently contained at five acres.

You can view Citizen App video of the scene (above). SFFD says the public should avoid the area at this time.

The fire was reported to be a one-alarm wildland fire, according to SFFD. Officials first tweeted about the fire at 5 p.m.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.