VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Forty people were evacuated after a car crashed into a building causing downed power lines early Saturday morning, according to the Vallejo Firefighters Association.

At around 1:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the scene of a vehicle that had crashed into a building. The crash caused downed power lines and a broken gas line threatening a nearby mobile home park, officials said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Forty residents from the mobile home park were temporarily evacuated. Vallejo fire and Vallejo police coordinated together to resolve the issue.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown at this time.