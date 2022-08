(BCN) — A man was shot and injured after being robbed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, police said. Police said they received reports at 12:30 a.m. that a 40-year-old man was approached by a suspect at South San Joaquin and East Sonora streets.

The suspect demanded the victim’s property and shot him one time as he fled. The victim took himself to a hospital to receive treatment and is expected to survive, according to police.

