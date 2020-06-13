40-year-old transient man arrested after home ransacked in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – A 40-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of ransacking a Fremont home Friday afternoon, police said.

A resident heard noises in her home about 3:30 p.m. and came downstairs to see the interior ransacked and a man fleeing.

She gave Fremont police a detailed description of the man, and officers located someone matching the description at Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive.

The man, Dennis Aquino of Fremont, was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail after the resident positively identified him.

Aquino is on probation for vandalism and has stay away orders from numerous locations in Fremont, including the area where he was located.

Aquino has previous arrests for multiple counts of burglary, theft, trespassing, drugs, resisting arrest, and violating stay-away orders, police said.

