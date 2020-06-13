Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

40-year-old transient man arrested after home ransacked in Fremont

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Fremont Police Department

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) – A 40-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of ransacking a Fremont home Friday afternoon, police said.

A resident heard noises in her home about 3:30 p.m. and came downstairs to see the interior ransacked and a man fleeing.

She gave Fremont police a detailed description of the man, and officers located someone matching the description at Fremont Boulevard and Sundale Drive.

The man, Dennis Aquino of Fremont, was arrested and booked at Santa Rita Jail after the resident positively identified him.

Aquino is on probation for vandalism and has stay away orders from numerous locations in Fremont, including the area where he was located.

Aquino has previous arrests for multiple counts of burglary, theft, trespassing, drugs, resisting arrest, and violating stay-away orders, police said.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. 

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News