OAKLAND (KRON) – A 40-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland on Friday afternoon, according to the Alameda County Coroner.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Miesha Singleton of San Leandro.

Around 3:22 p.m. police arrived in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue where they found Singleton.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and vehicle involved.

The car is described as a newer model white Nissan Maxima with damage to the front passenger side window.