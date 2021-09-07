40 years later, Bay Area man is still a sexually violent predator, District Attorney says

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Concord man who spent 40 years behind bars is still a sexually violent predator who is likely to strike again, prosecutors said in court Tuesday.

Despite strong objections from the sheriff and district attorney, state prison officials still plan to release Michael Cheek back into society, namely, in Santa Cruz County.

Nearly 100 residents overflowed out of a courtroom Tuesday to make an impression on Santa Cruz County Superior Court Judge Syda Cogliati, who will ultimately approve or deny state prison officials’ plan for Cheek to live at 310 Wild Iris Lane in Bonny Doon.

Teen girls protest Michael Cheek (Photo courtesy Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Judge Cogliati said she received 900 letters from community members voicing outrage over housing Cheek in the Santa Cruz mountains. The judge told the courtroom gallery, “It is extremely important that a judge not be swayed by public opinion.”

Representatives from Liberty Healthcare, the state agency in charge of supervising sexually violent predators after they are released, attempted to reassure the judge that Cheek will not strike again. Cheek will be supervised and receive outpatient sex offender treatment, they said.

Cameron Zeidler, a psychologist with Liberty, said Cheek does not want to be sent back into a state mental hospital, and he is capable of following the rules of his conditional release.

Cheek is “highly treated and compliant,” Zeidler said.

310 Wild Iris Lane in Bonny Doon

Zeidler admitted that Wild Iris Lane is “not ideal,” but that’s the “reality” whenever a sexually violent predator is re-integrated back into society, he said.

District Attorney Jeff Rosell said supervising anyone at the house picked by Liberty is impossible.

The house is in a remote mountain community where cellphone service is spotty. Prosecutors said it takes sheriff’s deputies a minimum of 24 minutes to respond to 911 calls, and cellphone service is so bad, there are times when victims can’t even call 911.

District Attorney Jeff Rosell (Photo courtesy Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz))

Residents told KRON4 that many children and teenaged-girls live on Wild Iris Lane.

Joe Brennan, a father of six, said having a rapist as his next- door neighbor would turn that heaven into a “nightmare.” Brennan’s daughter sat in the courthouse holding protest signs. One read, “Rule like your kids live here.”

Assistant District Attorney Alex Byers told the judge, “He is going to be surrounded by people that look like his victims.”

Michael Cheek was convicted of raping a young woman and teen girl in the 1980s.

Byers said, “Mr. Cheek is a career sex criminal. He kidnaps children. He gives them drugs. He has a mental illness that predisposes him to commit sexually violent offenses. We don’t trust him to do things to keep us safe because he never has.”

Cheek was convicted of multiple rapes in the 1980s, including when he escaped from custody and raped 15-year-old girl at gunpoint.

His defense attorney told the judge that none of Cheek’s victims were children.

When KRON4 asked Bonny Doon school board president Michael Geluardi what he thought about the defense attorney’s statement, tears welled up in his eyes. Geluardi said under the law, sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl is still a statutory offense.

Prosecutors said placing Cheek in a forest puts him in a place where he could find a new victim.

“If you live in a city, children go to the playground. If you live in Bonny Doon, you play in the forest. He is an unacceptable risk,” Byers said.

Community members who wrote hundreds of letters to the court did a better job of investigating the location picked by Liberty than Liberty did, Byers told the judge.

Judge Cogliati said Liberty needs to provide her with more information before she will make her ruling. A hearing where she is expected to make a decision is set for October 14.