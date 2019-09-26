4,000 more e-scooters coming to San Francisco streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You’re going to see double the amount of scooters around San Francisco, kind of like how it was when they first came out.

Now that the SFMTA is extending the permit program from two companies to four companies next month.

The program will allow up to 4,000 scooters on city streets starting Oct. 15 and will also be extending to neighborhoods like Bay View, Excelsior, Inner Richmond, and Inner Sunset.

The SFMTA has required however that no more than 40% of any scooter fleet would be allowed in the downtown or South of Market neighborhoods where some of the heaviest foot traffic is day-to-day.

The program also asks companies to hire locally and provide multilingual and culturally-sensitive outreach to make scooters more accessible.

The four new scooter companies with permits are Scoot, Spin, Lime, and Jump.

The SFMTA created this program for the scooters to make sure the city isn’t littered with scooters making a mess, but also for the scooter lovers to get better access to them.

Latest News Headlines: