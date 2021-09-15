$40K reward offered for return of Berkeley couple’s stolen safe full of jewelry, family history

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – After a Berkeley couple’s safe was stolen with $500,000 worth of jewelry and family history inside, they are now offering a reward for it to be returned, no questions asked.

Officials say the brazen break-in happened during the day on August 3 — There has been a string of daytime burglaries in Oakland and Berkeley targeting elderly people.

The couple, whose identities have not been released, is offering a $40,000 reward.

While the couple was out, camera footage shows a burglar breaking a windowpane in order to open a door to the basement. The burglar then dragged a 300-pound safe out of the home using a family quilt.

Inside the safe were diamonds, South Sea pearls, gold designer bracelets, rings, pendants, necklaces and earrings, in addition to pocket watches that are three generations old.

The couple says the jewelry is their art collection and part of their family history.

Authorities believe the getaway car was a white Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV, which was used in a different burglary that day.

Neighbors expressed concern on Nextdoor.

If you have any information on the burglaries, you are asked to contact San Francisco private investigator Bob Trent at (415) 961-0980. All information would be confidential.

“We already know a lot about the burglar because we have him on camera,” the

investigator said. “We know that he was wearing an easily identifiable hooded sweatshirt that

reads “Push lt to the Limit,” skeleton-print dark gloves, fashionably ripped jeans and expensive

Adidas Yeezy shoes.”