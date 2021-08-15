40th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon

(KRON) – Athletes competing in the 40th annual Escape from Alcatraz completed a 1.5-mile swim in the ocean, an 18-mile bike ride through the Presidio, and an 8-mile run to the Marina.

The race started at 7:30 a.m. with the swim off of Alcatraz Island to the beach next to St. Francis Yacht Club in the Marina District.

Next an 18-mile bicycle ride through Golden Gate Park and back to the Marina District with an 8-mile run to Baker Beach and back to the finish line at Marina Green.

The race route was monitored by San Francisco police.

Excuse the angle but @benkanute is a four-time Escape from Alcatraz Island WINNER!



The Olympian finished a 1.5 mile swim, 18 mile bike ride and 8 mile run in 2 hours and 10 minutes.



An impressive and inspiring scene from all the athletes. pic.twitter.com/WoU45sRmhQ — Camila Barco (@cbarcotv) August 15, 2021

Making history today was four-time Escape from Alcatraz Island winner Ben Kanute who finished the race in 2 hours and 10 minutes.

It was an impressive and inspiring scene from all the athletes.