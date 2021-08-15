40th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – Athletes competing in the 40th annual Escape from Alcatraz completed a 1.5-mile swim in the ocean, an 18-mile bike ride through the Presidio, and an 8-mile run to the Marina.

The race started at 7:30 a.m. with the swim off of Alcatraz Island to the beach next to St. Francis Yacht Club in the Marina District.

Next an 18-mile bicycle ride through Golden Gate Park and back to the Marina District with an 8-mile run to Baker Beach and back to the finish line at Marina Green.

The race route was monitored by San Francisco police.

Making history today was four-time Escape from Alcatraz Island winner Ben Kanute who finished the race in 2 hours and 10 minutes.

It was an impressive and inspiring scene from all the athletes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News