41-year-old man killed in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Another deadly hit-and-run in San Jose and the latest in a series of traffic fatalities over the past 10 days.

The troubling trend has plagued the streets of San Jose this year.

Three hit-and-run deaths in just over a week and the seventh traffic fatality in the same time period.

Overall, the latest death is the city’s 51st fatal collision.

53 people have died in 2019 and 24 of those were pedestrians. 13 of those traffic fatalities were victims of a hit-and-run.

The latest victim is a 41-year-old San Jose man who was killed early Wednesday morning as he walked near the intersection of Foxworthy and Rubino.

His family is calling on the public for help in finding the driver who left the scene.

Identified by his family, Hieu Dinh is the 24th pedestrian to die in a traffic accident so far this year, which ties the all-time record.

A memorial of flowers and candles was set up at the intersection where Dinh was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

San Jose police say Dinh was found on the curb just after 4 a.m. Wednesday but offered no details about exactly what happened.

Dinh’s family say they have no idea why he would be here at that hour of the morning or where he might have been going.

Dinh’s death marks the 53rd traffic fatality so far this year in San Jose and the 7th so far in November alone.

It is also the 3rd fatal hit-and-run this month, following the death of a passenger in one of three vehicles involved in a crash on November 20 at Alum Rock and Jackson.

A few days later, a surveillance camera captured images of a white truck whose driver fled after hitting and killing a man on a bicycle.

“You’re supposed to sit on the curb and wait for the police to get there,” Ralph Darpino said.

Ralph Darpino and other neighbors said they will be walking more defensively through here from now on.

“You drive a certain way but then you have to watch out for the other driver’s, I do the same thing when I’m walking,” Micahel Broudaton said.

“It really surprises me that somebody would do a hit-and-run like that, it’s crazy,” Jonathon Merklin said.

Hieu’s family said it had few details from police about the case thus far.

As he surveyed the intersection looking for clues as to what might have happened, Dinh’s brother, Manh Dinh echoed his father’s appeal for the community to step up.

San Jose officials say these crashes are tragedies that they take seriously.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said in part:

“Safety is our top priority and our revised Vision Zero action plan, set to go to council in January, details new approaches we would like to pursue in our effort to eliminate traffic fatalities.”

Earlier this year, a study revealed the most dangerous intersections in San Jose.

It focuses on a five year period between 2013 and 2017.

During that time there were nearly 8,000 intersection crashes 103 people died.