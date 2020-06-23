42 workers at garbage, recycling company in Marin County test positive for COVID-19

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, a garbage and recycling company in Marin County has seen dozens of its employees test positive for coronavirus.

42 workers at Marin Sanitary Services have tested positive for coronavirus.

Sanitary Services provide garbage pickup and recycling for 30,000 residential customers across Marin County, about a third of the population.

According to Marin County Health and Human Services, none of the infected workers have been hospitalized.

Human Services also says that no members of the public are at risk of contracting coronavirus through garbage or recycling pickup.

As for how these workers got sick, Health Services say they believe the disease may have spread by employees who were working in commercial areas or possibly riding together in trucks.

Health Services has also sent a team to the company to help them with preventing the disease from spreading any further.

Marin Sanitary Services remains open and there shouldn’t be any disruption to service.

Health Services also say that as people return to their jobs this is a good reminder of the importance of maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Latest Stories: