(BCN) — A 42-year-old man was fatally struck by a Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit train in Rohnert Park on Thursday evening, according to the city’s Department of Public Safety. Officers responded at 7:38 p.m. to a report of a collision between a SMART train and pedestrian on Golf Course Drive near Commerce Boulevard and arrived to find the man dead in the roadway.

Investigators said the crossing gates were down, red lights were flashing and warning bells and a horn were working at the time of the collision. The name of the man who died was not immediately available.

