SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after a stabbing near SoMa early Tuesday morning, and police are asking for the public to come forward with any information, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 2:35 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Main Street, near the Highrise Condos, after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

The man was provided medical aid by officers and emergency medical responders before he was taken to a local hospital. He later died of his injuries. The victim was identified as a 43-year-old man from Mill Valley.

KRON On is streaming now

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. You can also text a tip to TIP411 to begin messaging with SFPD.