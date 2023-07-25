(KRON) — Several agencies are searching for a missing man in Monterey on Tuesday, the Monterey Police Department said.

Salvatore Lucido, 43, of Monterey walked away from his home on David Avenue. Lucido suffers from seizures, police said. MPD is collaborating with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Pacific Grove Police Department, CalFire, Monterey Community Emergency Response Team and Pebble Beach employees in the search.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Drones from various agencies have also been sent out to assist in the search. Anyone who has seen Lucido is asked to call 831-646-3914.