45 auto burglaries reported in Fremont in just the past 5 days of November

FREMONT (KRON) – If this isn’t any more of a reminder to never leave personal belongings in your car and make sure it’s locked always – we don’t know what to tell you!
Fremont police on Tuesday tweeted two photos showing two auto burglaries that happened between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Extended Stay on Farewell Drive.
Authorities said thieves stole construction tools, shoes, electronics, and a purse.
Police said it has received 45 reports of auto burglaries in the last five days of November alone.
