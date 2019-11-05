45 auto burglaries reported in Fremont in just the past 5 days of November

FREMONT (KRON) – If this isn’t any more of a reminder to never leave personal belongings in your car and make sure it’s locked always – we don’t know what to tell you!

Fremont police on Tuesday tweeted two photos showing two auto burglaries that happened between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Extended Stay on Farewell Drive.

Photo: Fremont PD

Authorities said thieves stole construction tools, shoes, electronics, and a purse.

Police said it has received 45 reports of auto burglaries in the last five days of November alone.

Photo: Fremont PD

