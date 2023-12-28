SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating an incident in which a 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday morning as a homicide. SFPD officers with the Southern District responded at 5:37 a.m. to the area of Mission and Washburn streets on a report of a stabbing, police said.

At the scene, officers located two victims: a 45-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. Both were suffering from apparent stab wounds.

SFPD rendered aid and called for paramedics. Medics transported both victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The male victim was declared deceased at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.