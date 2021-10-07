$46K in merchandise stolen from Petaluma sunglass shop

The first of two security camera stills of suspects in a robbery of a sunglass shop in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 (Courtesy of Petaluma Police Department)

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police are looking for three women they said robbed a sunglass shop in Petaluma on Saturday night, getting away with cash and $46,000 worth of merchandise.

Officers responded to a 7:30 p.m. report of a robbery in the 2200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Petaluma Police Department.

Witnesses told police three Black women entered the store and threatened to harm the employee if the worker did not meet their demands. One of the suspects demanded money from the register while the other two took $46,000 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact Officer C. Zaragoza at (707) 778-4372 or czaragoza@cityofpetaluma.org.